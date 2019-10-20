|
|
ROBERT D. VACHERESSE, 80, of Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Valley Center in South Charleston.
Robert was born on January 25, 1939, to the late Jennie and Arthur Morris Vacheresse.
He was a 1956 graduate of Wellsburg High School, received his B.A. Degree from Marshall University in 1961, obtained his Master's Degree from West Virginia University in 1972 and did additional graduate work at West Virginia College of Graduate studies reaching the Master's + 45 Level.
He was a retired West Virginia school teacher serving in Cabell County from 1961 to 1964 and then in Kanawha County from 1964 to 1995. His service included Enslow Jr. High, Huntington, East Bank High, Andrew Jackson Jr./Middle, Andrew Jackson Community, Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston) where he taught summer school students and nurses social problems and West Virginia University summer Basic Humanities Class.
While at East Bank, his student newspaper The Pioneer Post won several awards. At Andrew Jackson, he started the student year book and his student social studies fair projects won 52 state awards. Also under his direction at Andrew Jackson, his student class projects won several county awards and three state awards.
He also worked part time while teaching over his career at The Diamond Department Store, Kanawha City K-Mart, the Daniel Boone Hotel, the Heart of the Town Hotel, former Bryant's Market and Shop-a-Minute.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster mother, Marion Pauline Morris Mynes; and foster brother, Ivan A Mynes Jr.
He is survived by his friends, Cathy and Tom Harless; and their daughter, who is Robert's goddaughter, Brianna.
Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, with Dr. Archie Snedegar officiating.
The funeral procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019