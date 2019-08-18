|
|
ROBERT DANIEL DONOHOE, 59, of Nitro, passed away on July 31, 2019.
Robert was born September 13, 1959, in Charleston, to Donald Darrell Donohoe and Violet Frances Donohoe. He graduated from Nitro High School in 1977 and Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston) in 1980.
Robert worked as a tractor trailer driver for United Parcel Service in Charleston for 35 years and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 175. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and overall outdoorsman, often going by the nicknames "The Ultimate Authority" and "The Sassy Fisherman."
Robert was a loving father to Ashley and Kasey and husband to Angela Donohoe for 33 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Darrell and Violet Donohoe, as well as his brother, Randy Donohoe, and nephew, Chris Page.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Ashley Gagne, along with her husband Erick, and Kasey Donohoe. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Canterbury, Robin Dennison, and Kelly Holt, and his brother, John Donohoe.
A celebration of his life will be held the weekend of October 18. The family will release more information once the details are finalized.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019