ROBERT DANNY COON, 58, Telford, Tenn., passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence.
Danny was born in Charleston, W.Va., son of the late George and Alice Coon. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Arnold Lee Coon, and in-laws, Robert and Nanalee Beers.
Danny worked for the Washington County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years and rose to the rank of lieutenant.
Danny loved being with his family and friends and grilling and cooking for them. He loved the West Virginia University Mountaineers.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Coon; daughters, Anna Marie McCoy and Emma Rose Coon; five grandchildren; sister, Donna Coon; brother, George Coon; brothers and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and his brothers and sisters at the WCSO.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Danny 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 8717 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
Condolences may be sent to the Coon Family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow - Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019