ROBERT H. "BIG BOBBY" DOSS, JR., 67, of Holly Grove departed this earth on January 6, 2020. He was born January 2, 1953 to Mary Jane and Robert Doss, Sr.
Bobby was an outstanding and talented musician, also known as the granddaddy of soul.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Mary Jane Doss, brother; Phillip Doss, and sister Diana Pratt.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Ellen Doss. He is also survived by his children; Lisa Doss of Crown Hill, Lil Bobby Doss of Holly Grove, Valerie and Charlie Lanham of Livingston, sister; Sue Green, and brothers; Jimmy and Roger Doss, all of Holly Grove. He had 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held, Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m. at the Paint Creek Church of Jesus Christ with Pastor Anthony Pratt officiating. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020