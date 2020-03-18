Home

Robert E. Holmes Obituary
ROBERT E. HOLMES, age 72, of Mt. Olive, passed away on March 14, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mr. William C. Holmes; sisters, Betty and Carolyn; brothers, William, James and John.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 1/2 years, Emma; daughters, Susan (Tim) Patton and Cheryl (Carl) Jackson; sister, Edith "Snookie" Hess; grandchildren, Amy Aldridge, Ricky (Amanda) Barber, Trevor Patton, Summer (Eric) Lyons, Ashley Barber (Thomas Neal); great - grandchildren, Annika and Adrianna Jackson, Skylar Angel, Trenton and Morgan, Patton, Lola Lyons and Ava Barber; and one great - grandson due in July, and many nieces and nephews.
He was retired from Cannelton Coal Company after serving 23 years as an electrician and he was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1040.
He loved the outdoors hunting, trout fishing and camping with his family. He will be sadly missed by those who knew him and a special thanks to his medical team at the David Lee Cancer Center and Dr. Haider; 3 west Memorial nursing staff and the CPICU medical team.
Per his request, there will not be any formal service or visitation.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
In lieu of flowers, he would want those who can to donate to .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
