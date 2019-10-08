|
ROBERT E. "MOOSE" HORNSBY JR., of South Charleston, formerly of Orgas, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 6, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
Moose was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to Robert E. Sr. and Jewell K. (Dickens) Hornsby on February 3, 1961. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1979 and was a conductor / brakeman for CSX Transportation for 38 years, working out of Elk Run Junction most of this time. He touched countless lives in his 58 years and his absence will be felt by many and could usually be found at the riverbank with a fishing pole in his hand.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 34 years, Rebecca (Belcher) Hornsby; a daughter, Emily Jewell and her husband Nicholas Bare; sister, Sheila (Tim) Combs; and the apple of his eye, grandson, Brantley Robert Bare.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, W.Va., at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Chris VanNatter and Reverend Larry Kinder will be the officiants. Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Orgas.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019