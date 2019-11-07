Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Stone


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Stone Obituary

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, ROBERT E. "BOB" STONE, 82, of East Bank, was escorted by God's Angels in to the Loving arms of the Heavenly Father.
Bob was born February 28, 1937, he was the son of the late James (Jinks) and Mayme (Mur) Stone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Billy Ray, Charles (Doc), James (Erve), Danny (Butch), and like a daughter (daughter-in-law) Teresa Stone.
Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. A loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked for Bethlehem Mines, Cedar Coal and retired from Kanawha County Schools. He was a member of the Belle Church of the Nazarene.
Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; son, Robert Dewayne (Rowdy); and grandson, Nicholas (Nick), who added so much joy to his life and of whom he was so proud, and Stephanie, his beautiful granddaughter-in-law; sisters, Rose (Frank) Maynor, Doris Gray, Margaret Hunt, Janet (Roger) Rodgers and Lois (Alan) Thomas, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St, Cedar Grove, with Rev. David Clark, assisted by a loving friend, the Rev. Larry Cale.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, at the funeral home with services following at 1 p.m.
Bob will be laid to rest at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, following the service.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Stone family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -