On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, ROBERT E. "BOB" STONE, 82, of East Bank, was escorted by God's Angels in to the Loving arms of the Heavenly Father.
Bob was born February 28, 1937, he was the son of the late James (Jinks) and Mayme (Mur) Stone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Billy Ray, Charles (Doc), James (Erve), Danny (Butch), and like a daughter (daughter-in-law) Teresa Stone.
Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. A loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked for Bethlehem Mines, Cedar Coal and retired from Kanawha County Schools. He was a member of the Belle Church of the Nazarene.
Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; son, Robert Dewayne (Rowdy); and grandson, Nicholas (Nick), who added so much joy to his life and of whom he was so proud, and Stephanie, his beautiful granddaughter-in-law; sisters, Rose (Frank) Maynor, Doris Gray, Margaret Hunt, Janet (Roger) Rodgers and Lois (Alan) Thomas, and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St, Cedar Grove, with Rev. David Clark, assisted by a loving friend, the Rev. Larry Cale.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, at the funeral home with services following at 1 p.m.
Bob will be laid to rest at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, following the service.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Stone family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019