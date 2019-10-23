Home

Services
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Hope Bible Baptist Church
Point Pleasant, WV
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Bible Baptist Church
Point Pleasant, WV
Robert Edward Allbright


1932 - 2019
Robert Edward Allbright Obituary
ROBERT EDWARD "BOB" ALLBRIGHT, 86, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with his Lord Monday, October 21, 2019, at Holzer Senior Care Center in Bidwell, Ohio. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019
