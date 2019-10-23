|
|
|
ROBERT EDWARD "BOB" ALLBRIGHT, 86, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with his Lord Monday, October 21, 2019, at Holzer Senior Care Center in Bidwell, Ohio. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019