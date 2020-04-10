Home

Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Robert Edward Carte

Robert Edward Carte Obituary

ROBERT EDWARD CARTE, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home on April 7, 2020, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Robert was born in Elkview, W.Va., on May 22, 1943, to the late Ralph E. Carte and Margaret Shaffer Carte. He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Huntington. He had a passion for gardening tomatoes and aviation. He was an avid reader. His children referred to him as a "walking encyclopedia."
His is survived by his fianc e, Shirley Bledsoe; sons, Russell Carte (Teresa) of St. Albans, W.Va., John Carte (Beth) of Charleston, W.Va., and Malachi Carte of Kentucky; daughters, Debbie McGraw (Wayne) of Sissonville, W.Va., Jessica McGraw (Shane) of Sissonville, Destiny Carte of Huntington and Melea Carte of McConnell, W.Va. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Carte of Elkview, and sister, Rebecca Inabinent of Telford, Tenn. He had eight grandchildren and three great - grandchildren.
Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., will be in charge of arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Carte Family section at the Walker Cemetery in Elkview, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans -mortuary.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 10, 2020
