ROBERT F. JOHNSON JR., 56, of Belle, lost his battle with heart disease on August 1, 2019.
Robert was a 22-year employee of 7-11, served in the U.S. Army Reserves, a former councilman for the Town of Belle, and an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Indians fan.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert F. Sr. and Shirley A. Johnson of Mammoth.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy Johnson; grandchildren, Logan Collins, Mara Johnson and Dylan Stevens; mother-in-law, Mary S. Kessler; sisters, Debra (William) Loftis, Carolyn Hancock; brother, David (Deborah) Kessler; his wonderful nieces, Billie Sue Hancock, Alexandria Loftis - Larabee, Amanda Hancock, Charity Meyer, Jewell Wagoner, Catie Kessler; special cousin, Tammy Boggs; and several great nieces and great nephews.
In honoring Robert's final cremation wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, 1126 East DuPont Avenue, Belle, WV 25015, to assist with Robert's final expenses.
Please visit our website: fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019