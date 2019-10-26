|
ROBERT FRANKLIN JAMES, "Bob," age 79, of Fayetteville, went to be with his Savior on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bowers House, Beckley. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, at Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville, W.Va., at 12 p.m., with the service following at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Gideons International in Robert's name. Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home will be assisting the James Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019