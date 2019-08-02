|
|
ROBERT GARY McCLAIN, 82, of Scott Depot, passed away on July 31, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV.
He was born September 20, 1936, in Scary, to the late Robert Bentley and Lillian Marie Joyce McClain.
Gary graduated from Hurricane High School, Class of 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Monsanto in Nitro, WV, after more than 30 years of service. Gary was an ardent reader, an avid outdoorsman, gun enthusiast and he was a long time member of the NRA. Gary was a member of the Teays Valley Church of God.
Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dilemma 'Dolly' Alford McClain; a son, Robert McClain, and wife Lynn Braskey McClain, Daniels, WV; three grandchildren: Elizabeth McClain (Manny Santana), Kalamazoo, MI, Caleb McClain, St. Joseph, MI and Richard Tyler Underwood, Washington, DC; sister, Norma Hurt (Ronnie), St. Leonard, MD; and one brother, E.W. 'Dub' McClain (Shirley), Scott Depot, WV; several nieces and nephews; and his furbaby 'Sassy.'
The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3.
Funeral services will be held at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Larry Hammett presiding, along with Dr. Melissa Pratt.
A private family burial will take place at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so at Gary's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home is honored to assist the McClain family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019