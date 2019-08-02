Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gary McClain


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gary McClain Obituary

ROBERT GARY McCLAIN, 82, of Scott Depot, passed away on July 31, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV.
He was born September 20, 1936, in Scary, to the late Robert Bentley and Lillian Marie Joyce McClain.
Gary graduated from Hurricane High School, Class of 1955. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Monsanto in Nitro, WV, after more than 30 years of service. Gary was an ardent reader, an avid outdoorsman, gun enthusiast and he was a long time member of the NRA. Gary was a member of the Teays Valley Church of God.
Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dilemma 'Dolly' Alford McClain; a son, Robert McClain, and wife Lynn Braskey McClain, Daniels, WV; three grandchildren: Elizabeth McClain (Manny Santana), Kalamazoo, MI, Caleb McClain, St. Joseph, MI and Richard Tyler Underwood, Washington, DC; sister, Norma Hurt (Ronnie), St. Leonard, MD; and one brother, E.W. 'Dub' McClain (Shirley), Scott Depot, WV; several nieces and nephews; and his furbaby 'Sassy.'
The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3.
Funeral services will be held at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Larry Hammett presiding, along with Dr. Melissa Pratt.
A private family burial will take place at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so at Gary's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home is honored to assist the McClain family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now