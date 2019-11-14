|
ROBERT GARY ROCK, 68, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home.
Gary was retired from the City of Charleston and served his country with the United States Army.
Surviving are his fiance', Laurel Ann Fields of Charleston; his twin brother, William Larry Rock of Big Chimney; sister, Vickie Cutlip of Charleston.
There will be no formal service at this time.
You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019