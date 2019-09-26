|
ROBERT GENE WILLIAMS, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Hubbard House in Charleston. He was born January 17, 1938, in Notomine, to William "Bill" and Carrie (Pauley) Williams. He was the last surviving member of Bill and Carrie's 12 children.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy to see the world before becoming a truck driver to continue his passion of travel. His inability to stay put too long kept him on the go. He never fully retired, maintaining odd jobs to keep himself busy.
He loved his time in the Navy, his Country and West Virginia.
He was someone you could always count on.
He is remembered with love by his wife of 40 years, Kathy (Slack); his three children, Robert Gene Williams Jr., Debra J. Saylor, Karen (Ken) Crawford; and his five grandchildren, Jordan, Tucker, Casey, Britt and Bailey; along with Angie, Tiara and Dylan Waters. He is also fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews extended family and many good friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Pauline, Jesse, Skippy, Columbus, Katherine, Helen, Eddie, Violet and Mitchell.
Funeral visitation and a brief service will be held at Pryor Funeral Home at 11 a.m. om Friday, September 27, followed by a full military service to be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorial donations in memory of Robert G. Williams may be made to Hubbard House, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019