ROBERT (BOB) W. GROSE, 79, of Marmet, West Virginia (formerly of Nitro) died December 2, 2019, in a nursing home facility in Marmet after two years of suffering from Alzheimers. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Theron Jo Sullenger , his father Clarence Grose, brother's Clarence (Sonny) Jr, Allan, Kim, & Eddie Grose and sisters Sandra Gamel & Sonya Woodcock.
Surviving Bob is his wife Annie of 35years, his sisters Judy Sexton, Karen Turner, Sara Toney,and Graig Grose daughters Deanna L. Medlen, Denise Hamilton, sons David Grose and Donald Grose. Also surviving Bob are his stepsons Jay Snodgrass (Melinda) and Chad Snodgrass, both of Marmet, four granddaughters, Haley, Mallory, Kristine and Amanda and one grandson, Donald Grose, Jr.
Bob was the ultimate "over the road trucker" with many years primarily handling tankers. Over his career he was employed by FMC, Smith Transfer and Dana. Bob also at one time was an independent owner / operator. His achievement of driving over two million miles without an accident illustrates his ability and the dedication Bob had to his career.
Bob was a patriot even in his early years. Evidence of same is his enlisting in the Navy at sixteen years of age. When the military discovered his actual age they discharged him. He later joined the WV Army National Guard Special Forces but was sidelined with a blown knee at jump school, thus ending his military aspirations. Bob remained a lover of God and country for the remainder of his life.
Prior to his illness, Bob enjoyed bowling several times a week with his wife. He also enjoyed a friendly round of golf, without his wife.
Bob counted many as friends and he was considered the same by many. Bob's love of life was quite evident as was his love of God as Bob was a member of the Rock Branch Church.
It was Bob's wish that his body be donated to science in hopes that his passing may aid the life of someone else. There is a planned celebration of Bob's life 1 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church in Marmet.
In lieu of flowers donations accepted at Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church located at 9508 MacCorkle Avenue Marmet, WV 25315.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 10, 2019