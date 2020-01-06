|
ROBERT H. "RED" HILL, 86, of Beverly, Ohio, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 7, 1933 in Wyandotte, Michigan, son of Harold Dorsey and Margaret Pierce Dorsey and was adopted by his step father, Ralph G. Hill.
He was a school teacher and coach for 35 years at Ripley High School, Warren High School and Fort Frye High School. He graduated from Dunbar High School and Morris Harvey College and received his Master's Degree at West Virginia University.
He was a member of the Beverly Presbyterian Church, the Beverly Lions Club and the Mid- Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame Committee. Bob played football and baseball under a football scholarship at Morris Harvey College under legendary coaches Edie King and Sparky Adams.
He was married on June 5, 1953 to June Stalnaker Hill who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Lowe and husband Phil of Beverly and Jane Combs and husband Mike of Aurora, Colorado; six grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick and Meg Lowe and Hannah, Emily and Beth Combs; two great grandchildren, Lydia and Jesse; a brother, Ralph Hill and wife Elizabeth of Del Haven, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father; and an infant brother, Richard Hill.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Beverly Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tom O'Connor officiating. Burial will be in the Beverly Cemetery. Friends may call 2 til 4 and 6 til 8 p.m. on Tuesday at McCurdy Home in Beverly and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Strecker Cancer Center, 400 Matthew St. Marietta, Ohio 45750 or the Amedisys Hospice, 27855 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mccurdyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020