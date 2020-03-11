Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home
Dunbar, WV
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home
Dunbar, WV
View Map

Robert Harless

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Harless Obituary

ROBERT A. HARLESS, 72, of Charleston, formerly of Hernshaw, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a very short illness.
He graduated from East Bank High School and attended Tennessee Temple College of Chattanooga.
Bob was an avid sports fan, having officiated multiple sports for Kanawha Valley WVSSAC for 25 years. He loved his Dodgers, both Brooklyn and Los Angeles, also the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
He was retired from the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Dunbar with 16 years of service and was formerly employed at Valley Camp Coal Company with 17 years of service.
Bob was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Evelyn (Hughey) Harless of Hernshaw; and brother, Jerry Harless.
Bob is survived by his wife off 44 years, Linda; son Allen (Morgan) of Cross Lanes; daughter, Kelly of Charleston; granddaughters, Abbigail, Caitlyn, and Chesni Harless; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -