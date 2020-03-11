|
|
ROBERT A. HARLESS, 72, of Charleston, formerly of Hernshaw, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a very short illness.
He graduated from East Bank High School and attended Tennessee Temple College of Chattanooga.
Bob was an avid sports fan, having officiated multiple sports for Kanawha Valley WVSSAC for 25 years. He loved his Dodgers, both Brooklyn and Los Angeles, also the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
He was retired from the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Dunbar with 16 years of service and was formerly employed at Valley Camp Coal Company with 17 years of service.
Bob was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Evelyn (Hughey) Harless of Hernshaw; and brother, Jerry Harless.
Bob is survived by his wife off 44 years, Linda; son Allen (Morgan) of Cross Lanes; daughter, Kelly of Charleston; granddaughters, Abbigail, Caitlyn, and Chesni Harless; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020