ROBERT "BOB" HENRY JONES, 81 of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 28, 1938 in East Islip, NY; the son of the late Frederick Henry Jones Sr and Anna Lamens Jones.
Bob graduated from East Islip High School. He served his county for twenty five years in the United States Marine Corp and retired as a Staff Sergeant. He ran heavy equipment in Manassas, VA before they retired to WV. Bob enjoyed woodworking, doing stained glass and was very talented with his hands. He was a great family historian.
Bob is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Pauline Ann Piersall Jones; two children, Kandy Dennison and husband Tim, Big Otter, WV and Eric Jones, Scott Depot, WV; eight grandchildren; Stephanie Smarr and fiance Preston, John Smarr and wife Mandy, Heather Smarr and Travis, Shania Jones, Alison Jones, Eric Jones, Caitlin Dennison and Elizabeth Cottrell; four great grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas, Jayden, and Kaydence; one sister, Margo Ferraiolo of Hernando, FL; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his three brothers, Walter Jones, Frederick H Jones Jr and John Jones; one sister, Dorothy A Schiebel.
Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Dr., Clarksburg, on Wednesday July 31, from 3-7 p.m.; Funeral Services will be held at Davis Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 with Pastor Rodney England presiding. Interment will follow at WV National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the Taylor County Honor Guard and the US Marine Corp Honor Guard.
