ROBERT J. "BOB" MARGOLIS, 86, of Hurricane, went to be with the lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Paramount Cabell Midland Assisted Living Center.
Bob was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the Air National Guard. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in both the U.S. and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Margolis; sisters, JoAnn High, Nancy Peters; brother, William Sawyer; and step granddaughter, Tamera Hall.
He is survived by his son, Robin (Lynn) Margolis of Hurricane; step grandson, Travis Hall of Huntington; great - grandchildren, Emily Hall, Grace Miller, Colton Miller and Ty Miller; and brother, David (Don Rheta) Margolis of North Carolina.
Funeral Service will be 12 noon Monday, February 24, at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020