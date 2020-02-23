Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map

Robert J. Margolis


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Margolis Obituary
ROBERT J. "BOB" MARGOLIS, 86, of Hurricane, went to be with the lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Paramount Cabell Midland Assisted Living Center.
Bob was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the Air National Guard. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in both the U.S. and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Margolis; sisters, JoAnn High, Nancy Peters; brother, William Sawyer; and step granddaughter, Tamera Hall.
He is survived by his son, Robin (Lynn) Margolis of Hurricane; step grandson, Travis Hall of Huntington; great - grandchildren, Emily Hall, Grace Miller, Colton Miller and Ty Miller; and brother, David (Don Rheta) Margolis of North Carolina.
Funeral Service will be 12 noon Monday, February 24, at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries