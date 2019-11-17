|
ROBERT JERRY "BOB" FRAZIER, 82, of Red House, passed away November 14, 2019, in CAMC Memorial Division.
Bob was born in Charleston, WV, on February 22, 1937, to the late Walter and Treasy Fenten Frazier. He was an Air Force Veteran, having served our country during the Korean Conflict. He was a Millwright with General Motors in Detroit, Michigan, with 15 years of service. He had also worked for Kanawha Manufacturing and Kanawha County Board of Education. Bob enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 in his spare time. He loved collecting and restoring watches, clocks, and antique cars.
In a addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Lynn Weeks; grand-daughter, CarolAnn; and a brother, Bubby Frazier.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 53 years, Bonnie Louise Dolin Frazier, at home; daughter, Carmella Yvette DeNard and husband Leonard of Sissonville; grandchildren, Cody and Krista DeNard, Aaron, Joey, and Jackie Weeks; great-grandson, Kameron Joseph DeNard; special sister-in-law, Ann Clark; special nieces, Reva Gail Meadows and Melanie Truslow; and numerous fur-babies.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, with Pastor Anthony Pratt officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 18, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019