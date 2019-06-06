

ROBERT JONES SINGLETON, DDS, 91 of Charleston, died April 27, 2019, at Edgewood Summit.

Born January 22, 1928, Bob grew up in Mannington, the son of Ella Grace and Albert Horace Singleton. Bob was the youngest son of nine children.

He graduated from Mannington High School one year early and then from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon.

He earned a degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Pittsburgh in 1950.

Bob joined the United States Navy, earning the rank of Lieutenant (O-3), and during the Korean War served as a dentist attached to a field hospital south of the Punchbowl often filling cavities using a potter's wheel driven drill.

After the war he joined a dental practice in Charleston with his brother, Charles R. Singleton.

In November 1954, he married Olivia Lakin Ray. Together, they had three children: Marion S. Jones (married to George), the late Robert Ray Singleton and John A. Singleton (married to Margaret); and two grandchildren, Henry and Robert Singleton.

Bob lived a full and happy life. Known as the gentle dentist, he enjoyed breeding, training and riding horses, building and tending oversize vegetable, flower and shrubbery gardens and playing bridge.

He is now at rest with well-behaved horses, weed less gardens and good cards at bridge.

Everyone is welcome to join the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the Gardens of JQD Salt (previously known as TerraSalis) 4597 Midland Drive, Malden, WV 25306. A private graveside service will be held on June 8 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Contributions may be made to the R. Ray Singleton Fund at The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, 900 Lee Street #1600, Charleston, WV 25301; West Virginia Wesleyan College, 59 College Avenue, Buckhannon, WV 26201; Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV 25301 or Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25401.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.