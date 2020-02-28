|
I, Dr. ROBERT JORDAN WALKER, went home to my Lord on February 26, 2020, at the age of 42 after my battle with cancer. Although no longer here, I pray my love continues to resonate with those who knew me.
Following my graduation from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy in 2001, I came back home to be with my family in Charleston. My last eight years of practice were joyfully served at the Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Cross Lanes, where both the staff and customers are first class.
I was preceded in death by my father, Richard J. Walker, who was the greatest hero of them all.
I am survived by my Mom, Nancy E. Walker, who gave me every opportunity to thrive in life; my wonderful and amazingly beautiful wife of sixteen years, Kristina L. Walker, who I will love always and forever; and my children, Ryan, Evelyn, Rickston, and Remington, all of them I so cherished and adored. In addition, I am survived by my sister, Laura Abshire and her husband, Larry, who gave me two handsome nephews, Richie and Reece. I will miss you all and be waiting just inside the pearly gates of Heaven for each one of you.
Service will be at Noon Saturday, February 29, at Cross Lanes Bible Church, 5442 Big Tyler Road, with Pastor Dave Buckley officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Lanes Christian School.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020