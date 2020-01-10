|
|
ROBERT JOSEPH McKNIGHT JR., age 65, of Falls View, died January 8, 2020.
He was born March 9, 1954, in Montgomery and is the son of Hope Nutter McKnight and the late Robert McKnight Sr.
Surviving: Wife, Patty Ann McKnight; mother, Hope McKnight of Charleston; sister, Julie Monnig of Cross Lanes; brothers, Chris McKnight of Morgantown, Matt McKnight of Longview, Texas, and Joe McKnight of Chapmanville.
There will be no services at this time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020