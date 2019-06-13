|
ROBERT KEVIN ADKINS, 52, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home with family by his side. There will be no visitation (at his request). He wanted everyone to remember him as they saw him last. Graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at Mullins Cemetery at Buck Fork of Harts, at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are serving the Adkins Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019
