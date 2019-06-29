Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Stark Obituary

ROBERT L. STARK, known to friends and family as "Bob," passed away on June 23, 2019, at the age of 86 years.
A native of Charleston, W.Va., Bob attended Charleston High School and was an enthusiastic member of the Marching Band. He was employed by C&O Railroad and a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry (Kanawha #20) since 1961.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mahre H. Stark; mother, Lucille (nee Warne) Stark; and brother, Warne S. Stark.
Bob is survived by his first cousin, Charles W. Dawkins and his family.
There will be a small private graveside service for the immediate family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 29 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries