Robert Lee Coleman Jr. Obituary
ROBERT LEE COLEMAN JR., age 68, of Kimberly, passed away November 24, 2019, after a short stay at Montgomery General Extended Care.
He was born October 1, 1951, in Montgomery and was the son of the late Robert and Betty Farley Coleman. He was also predeceased by his brother, Larry S. Coleman.
Robert was loved by many nieces and nephews and had many friends.
Surviving: Brother, John W. Coleman of Kimberly; sisters, Margaret Burrough and husband Gary of Mt. Carbon, Sandra Latta and husband Rick of Hampton, Va., Susan Vittori and husband Mike of Stanley, N.C., and Pamela L. Politino, wife of the late Rodney Politino of Kimberly; aunt, Debbie Abbot of Mt. Carbon.
Service will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Dana Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
