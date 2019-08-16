Home

Robert Lee Smith Obituary
ROBERT LEE SMITH, 73, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
