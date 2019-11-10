|
ROBERT LEE TAYLOR, "Bob," 79, of Big Otter, formerly of Queen Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
He was born to the late Goldie Belle Hanson Taylor and Romie David Taylor.
Bob loved the Lord and was a true witness for the Lord. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview, and was in the bus ministry for several years. He was a graduate from Clay County High School, Class of 1960, and served two years in the United States Army. In 1999, he retired from the Kroger company as a driver with 30 years of service. He was also a school bus driver for Kanawha, Clay and Braxton County Schools and a transportation driver for the Veterans Affairs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, Goldie Belle Hanson Taylor, and father, Romie David Taylor; sisters, Sylvia Evelyn Campbell, Lucille Elizabeth Burnside, Mary Helen Dotson; brothers, Dana Eugene Taylor, Dennis Romie Taylor, Leon Waitman Taylor, and Leonard Madison Taylor.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Margie Mullins Taylor; daughter, Teresa Davis, and son-in-law, Howard "Howie" Davis; one granddaughter, Holly Ann Davis, the apple of his eye; and several nieces and nephews. Bob loved all his family. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
In Memory of Bob Taylor, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 2723, Charleston, WV 25330.
The visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, with Pastor Lee Swor and Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery, Clendenin.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019