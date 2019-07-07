

ROBERT LEE WIBLIN, 99, of Scott Depot, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living, Scott Depot.

He was born in Jackson County, WV, June 20, 1920, to the late Oscar A. and India Holmes Wiblin. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Sarah Leota Frame Wiblin; sisters, Eula Keller and Irene Stewart; brothers, Roger Wiblin and Hayward Marshall Wiblin I.

Robert was a retired Unit Supervisor for Union Carbide Corp, South Charleston Plant. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, Boy Scout Leader and he and his wife did the puppet ministry at the church for the kids for many years. He was a U.S. Marine, serving during World War II.

Surviving are several nephews, nieces and cousin. Also his close friends and camping buddies, Carol and Francis Miller.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, with the Rev. Doug Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the , West Virginia Chapter, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387.

