ROBERT LEWIS HODGES, 64, of Riverside, N.J., passed away on June 1, 2019, at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Robert was born in Massachusetts. He is the son of Robert "Al" Hodges and Kathryn Hodges. Al Hodges was employed at Union Carbide in Charleston, and Kathryn taught English at Poca High School. Robert was married to the Eileen Smith Dallabrida of Wilmington, Delaware. Their marriage ended in divorce.
He is survived by his daughter from his marriage to Eileen: Rebecca Hodges of Arlington, Virginia; and two sisters: Allyson Owens of Nitro, West Virginia, and Linda Paren of Stoney Beach, Maryland.
Robert graduated from Nitro High School in 1972 and from West Virginia University in 1976. He worked for the Charleston Gazette, DataPro, and several IT firms. Robert enjoyed hiking with his friends, gardening, and was avid reader.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2008 20th Street, Nitro, WV 25143, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019