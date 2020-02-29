Home

Snodgrass Funeral Home
Robert Lyle Mallory Obituary
ROBERT LYLE MALLORY, 77, a lifelong resident of South Charleston, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Teays Valley Center in Hurricane after a long illness.
Robert was born on August 15, 1942, to the late Elmer and Hester Mallory. He retired from construction industry.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Elvin, Maurice, and his twin brother, Dawes; sisters, Joann and Lois.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Lucille, Jean, Mae, and several nieces and nephews.
A Service to Honor the Life of Robert Lyle Mallory will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Mallory Family Cemetery on Spring Hill Mountain.
Memories of Robert may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
