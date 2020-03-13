Home

Robert M. Hudnall Jr.

Robert M. Hudnall Jr. Obituary

ROBERT M. HUDNALL JR., of Montgomery, W.Va., passed away on March 8, 2020. at CAMC. He was born April 12, 1950, to the late Robert and Frances Rush Hudnall of Holly Grove, W.Va.
He was a graduate of East Bank High School in 1968. He loved playing his guitar, especially Blue Grass with his father and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his spouse, Cindy Spencer Hudnall, and stepson, Michael Spencer; brother, Leon Hudnall.
Surviving are his son, Robert Aaron Hudnall (Ashley Jett); sister, Becky White (Paul); uncle, Greg Rush; one niece, and one nephew.
At this time, there will be no service or visitation. A service will be held at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020
