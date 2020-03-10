|
ROBERT E. "BOB" MARTIN, 82, of Hurricane passed away on March 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Robert was born on Nov. 3, 1937 in Charleston to the late Walter O. and Irmal B. Morton Martin.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a grandson Jonathan Kilgore.
He graduated from Elkview High School in 1955, was a resident of Hurricane for 51 years, and prior to retirement he specialized in the sales and construction of commercial metal building.
Surviving him are his wife of 61 years: Ellen Brannon Martin; daughter: Robin Martin McClure (Eddie); son: Paul E. Martin (Sandra); Grandchildren: Nathaniel Kilgore (Corrine), Jordan, Draiden, and Keslynn Martin; Brother: Richard C. Martin (Frances) and brother in-law Bernie Young.
Funeral Service for Mr. Martin will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. A Private Entombment will take place at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to assist the Martin family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020