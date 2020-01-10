|
|
ROBERT JOSEPH McKNIGHT, JR., age 65, of Falls View died January 8, 2010. He was born March 9, 1954 in Montgomery and is the son of Hope Nutter McKnight and the late Robert McKnight Sr.
Surviving: wife Patty Ann McKnight; mother Hope McKnight of Charleston; brothers Chris McKnight of Morgantown, Matt McKnight of Longview, TX and Joe McKnight of Chapmanville, WV.
There will be no services at this time. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020