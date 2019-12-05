|
"I am with you always."
Matthew 28:20 ROBERT MICHAEL SCOTT, 67, of Charleston, W.Va., went to be with his Lord in heaven on November 30, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Scott; brother, John Scott; sister, Nina Wheeler; and father-in-law, Ashby Ballard.
Robert "Bob" Scott was born September 29, 1952, in Charleston, W.Va. He attended Charleston High School, Class of 1970. He graduated from Concord College with a B.S. in Music Education in 1974. He spent his entire career of 36 years teaching music for Kanawha County Schools. He began his career at Thomas Jefferson Junior High where he was the band director for two years before moving to Roosevelt Junior High School. After six years at RJHS, he became the band director at Stonewall Jackson High School where he remained for six years until the school consolidated and became Capital High School. Bob was the first band director for CHS and remained there for 22 years until his retirement on 2011.
Bob was recognized as Band Master of the year in 2006, Music Educator of the year in 2007, Kanawha County School Teacher of the Year in 2008, and was inducted into the WV Marching Band Hall of Fame in 2018. He was a member of Phi Beta Mu Music Fraternity. Bob was the owner of Bob Scott Painting where he proudly painted homes and businesses throughout the Tri-State area.
He was a member of Southridge Church where he was baptized in February of 2019. His love of music continued at church where he was a part of the worship team playing bass guitar.
After retirement, Bob and his wife Debi spent their summers at Lakewood Campground where they were huge supporters of the musical group High Steppin' Country.
Bob was married to his high school sweetheart Debi (Ballard) in 1972. They began their life together in a three-room log cabin on the campus of Concord College. They had the opportunity to revisit that home right before Bob became sick.
When Bob departed this earth, he was surrounded by his family, wife of 47 years, Debi; daughter, Jenny Fisher of Charleston; sons, Rob (Melissa) of Charleston and Jason (Amy) of Knoxville, Tenn. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Kristen Fisher, Cameron Fisher, Brayden Scott, Peyton Scott, Ashby Scott, Jaycee Scott, Jamison Scott, Gunner Scott, and great-grandchild, Jaxon Ellis; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Ballard; extended family, Robert Claytor, April Scott, Austin Ellis, Kristina Claytor; sisters, Sue Hicks (Roger), Barbara Hicks (Tom); brother-in-law, Dana Ballard (Deana); sister-in-law, Donna McNeely; as well as many nieces and nephews; his hospice angels, Nicole Adams and Jennifer Rivera. Bob also leaves behind his fur babies, Rascal and Squirt, and many friends, colleagues and band families.
Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bob Scott Music Scholarship, c/o Capital H.S., 1500 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311, (please make checks payable to CHS) or HospiceCare in memory of Bob Scott, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019