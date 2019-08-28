|
|
ROBERT "BOB" MORRISON, born September 5, 1959, in Charleston, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on August 26, 2019.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving parents, David and Juanita Morrison.
Bob leaves a legacy of memories and love to his son, Andrew Alton Morrison of Charleston. Bob is also survived by his brother, Steve (Shelia) Morrison of Charleston. In addition to his family, Bob leaves all those who knew him with fond memories.
Bob graduated in 1977 from Charleston High School and completed his secondary schooling in 1993. He was a fan of all sports and loved the WVU Mountaineers.
He was employed at CAMC where he was a dedicated employee. Besides doting on his son and sports watching, Bob loved animals.
He leaves behind Roxie, his beloved cat. Bob also kept feeders for birds, squirrels and deer.
Friends are welcomed to visit and share memories of Bob from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kanawha / Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019