Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "BOB" MORRISON


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT "BOB" MORRISON Obituary

ROBERT "BOB" MORRISON, born September 5, 1959, in Charleston, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home on August 26, 2019.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving parents, David and Juanita Morrison.
Bob leaves a legacy of memories and love to his son, Andrew Alton Morrison of Charleston. Bob is also survived by his brother, Steve (Shelia) Morrison of Charleston. In addition to his family, Bob leaves all those who knew him with fond memories.
Bob graduated in 1977 from Charleston High School and completed his secondary schooling in 1993. He was a fan of all sports and loved the WVU Mountaineers.
He was employed at CAMC where he was a dedicated employee. Besides doting on his son and sports watching, Bob loved animals.
He leaves behind Roxie, his beloved cat. Bob also kept feeders for birds, squirrels and deer.
Friends are welcomed to visit and share memories of Bob from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kanawha / Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now