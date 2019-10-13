Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Francis of Assisi Episcopal
1 St Francis Dr
Gulf Breeze, FL 32561
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
Gulf Breeze, FL
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Barrancas National Cemetery
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Poynter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Myron Poynter


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Myron Poynter Obituary
ROBERT MYRON POYNTER passed away on September 15, 2019, at the age of 100.
He was born on June 3, 1919, in Clarksburg, to the late Henson W. and Nellie Niola Poynter.
Bob was welcomed into eternity by the love of his life, his beautiful wife, Ellen E. Poynter. They were married for 69 wonderful years, 27 of which were spent in Pensacola, Florida. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Madeline, and brothers, Noel V., Drexel E. and Herbert M. Poynter; and daughter, E. Diane Nunes.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters Carol Sue Mock (Dan) and Margaret Ann Wheatley (David); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was employed by the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company of West Virginia-later Bell Atlantic, Verizon, now Frontier, for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from December 26, 1941, to October 1945 and was so proud that his subchaser ship USS-PC487 sank a Japanese submarine on June 6, 1943, off Attu and Kiska during the Aleution Campaign.
He was a member of The Telephone Pioneers and The American Legion-Post #3, Pensacola, Florida, and St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at St Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Gulf Breeze, Florida, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7.
Inurnment at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, will immediately follow the memorial service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries