ROBERT MYRON POYNTER passed away on September 15, 2019, at the age of 100.
He was born on June 3, 1919, in Clarksburg, to the late Henson W. and Nellie Niola Poynter.
Bob was welcomed into eternity by the love of his life, his beautiful wife, Ellen E. Poynter. They were married for 69 wonderful years, 27 of which were spent in Pensacola, Florida. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Madeline, and brothers, Noel V., Drexel E. and Herbert M. Poynter; and daughter, E. Diane Nunes.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters Carol Sue Mock (Dan) and Margaret Ann Wheatley (David); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was employed by the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company of West Virginia-later Bell Atlantic, Verizon, now Frontier, for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from December 26, 1941, to October 1945 and was so proud that his subchaser ship USS-PC487 sank a Japanese submarine on June 6, 1943, off Attu and Kiska during the Aleution Campaign.
He was a member of The Telephone Pioneers and The American Legion-Post #3, Pensacola, Florida, and St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at St Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Gulf Breeze, Florida, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7.
Inurnment at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, will immediately follow the memorial service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019