|
|
ROBERT AMOS NICHOLS (aka "Bobby" and "Mr. Bob"), 74, of Little Tyler Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Charleston General Hospital after suffering a rare and unexpected stroke on February 27, 2020.
Bob was born in Charleston, WV to Chester Nichols, Sr. and Dorothy Pauline Russell Nichols. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Edna Nichols Rhett, Chester "Blue" Nichols, Jr. and Barbara "June" Thompson.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 1/2 years, Marilyn Wolfingbarger, children: Tony Nichols of Ripley, April Thurman of Ripley, Terri Lucas of Elkview, Amber Cardenas of Little Tyler Mountain and Daniel Nichols of Nitro. His grandchildren: Mandy and Lauren Nichols, Little Chuck Lucas and Scarlett, Jeremy and Joshua Thurman, Cassidy Forth, Ashton and Madison Barnet, Elias and Moises Cardenas.
Bob was a loving Christian, beloved husband, caring father, and faithful friend. He was a proud Nitro High School graduate of the class of 1963. He was in ROTC at WV State College, graduated with a Bachelor's degree majoring in Mathematics. He immediately went into the Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War as a 1st Lieutenant. After completing his 3 years of military service, Bob began his career as a Computer Programmer Analyst for the State of WV and finally as the Data Processing Manager for the Public Employees Retirement System with over 37 years of service.
He was a member of the Mountain State Wheelers Bicycle Club for over 25 years until 2 serious, near fatal, bicycle accidents caused him to quit in 1998. Bob started walking and just two years ago began running 5K races. He won First Place in the Male 70+ at the Heiner's Bakery Bun Run, 1st Place Male 70+ at the Nitro Memorial Day 5K, 1st Place Male 70+ at the Children's Therapy Clinic 2019 Light the Way 5K, and impressively won the Skywalk 4 Luke Male 50+ category at the age of 74.
Bob was saved and baptized at Main Street Church of God (now Southridge Church with some members attending Teays Valley Church of God) after returning from the military at the age of 25. Bob served there as a Sunday School teacher, Youth worker, on the Usher Board and Assistant Bible Quizzing Coach with his wife, Marilyn. Their King James team competed at the World Bible Quiz in St. Louis, Missouri in 1985 and 1986. Their Bible Quizzers finished in the top 5 at the World Bible competition both years. Bob attended Main Street Church of God for over 36 years and then had to make the difficult decision to transfer to another church that had a children's ministry for his 2 toddlers, Amber and Daniel. Bob and the family attended Perrow Presbyterian Church for the next 25+ years. At Perrow Church, Bob served by helping in the children's program, later a Deacon, and was often seen mowing the church grounds. Again, faced with a difficult decision, needing a church with an active children's program, now for his grandson, Elias, Bob and family have attended Cross Lanes Baptist Church for over 5 years and he announced, "This is our LAST stop before heaven". Bob went to his 1st mission trip to Peru in September last year despite suspected leukemia, which was later cleared.
Bob was also a supporter of babies and attended several ProLife rallies in Washington DC during the 1990's and continued to believe in, monetarily support and pray for babies. Bob's passion was always reaching children with the gospel. For the past 14 years Bob taught Good News Club with CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship) at Pt. Harmony Elementary teaching the Kindergarten and 1st grade class. He was so thrilled that his granddaughter, Madison Barnet, was in his class this year.
The family will receive friends at Tyler Mountain Funeral home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Cross Lanes Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 with Pastor Seth Polk officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at the Nichols-McCown Family cemetery with military rites.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the scholarship in memory of Bob's baby sister, Edna Rhett Scholarship, AFT Kanawha 1615 Washington St E #300 Charleston, WV 25311, or Child Evangelism Fellowship 1413 Bigley Ave. Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020