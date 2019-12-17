Home

Greene-Robertson Funeral Home
600 Riverview Dr
Sutton, WV 26601
(304) 765-5502
Robert Nuzum Obituary
ROBERT LEE "BOB" NUZUM, 90, of Sutton, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019, at his home in Sutton.
He was born June 9, 1929 in Sutton to the late Haymond "Ikey" and Estelle Nuzum. He is also preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Sears.
Bob graduated from Sutton High School and Glenville College and served for four years as a medic in the United States Air Force, primarily in Germany. He worked during the construction of the Sutton Dam and became a career ranger there with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Bob served on the Sutton Town Council and was both a Deacon and Elder of the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was also a 50 year Master Mason who belonged to Strange Creek Lodge No. 130. He enjoyed time spent coaching Little League Baseball and going to Bluegrass Festivals.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Suzy Moore Nuzum; daughter, Robin Nuzum of Gainesville, Fl; sisters, Mary Lynn Shamblin of Horner, WV and Martha Donnellan of Clarksburg, WV.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, Gassaway, WV with Rev. Barbara Accord officiating. Military Graveside Rite will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Cemetery, Sutton with American Legion Post #33. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, WV.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 376 Gassaway, WV 26624 or West Virginia Caring, P.O. Box 323 Burnsville, WV 26335.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is humbled to serve the Nuzum family.
Online condolences may be sent to: greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019
