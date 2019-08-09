Home

Snodgrass Funeral Home
4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw
South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7324
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Snodgrass Funeral Home
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Snodgrass Funeral Home
Robert Oliver Walker Jr.

Robert Oliver Walker Jr. Obituary

ROBERT OLIVER "BOBBY" WALKER JR., of South Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on August 4, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West at the age of 58.
Bobby was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Martin and Lilly Coffey; his paternal grandmother, Alameda Walker; and his father, Robert Oliver Walker.
His children, Shaun and Angela of Magnolia, Texas, and Michael of Gainesville, Florida, survive him, along with his mother, Patricia of South Charleston; brother, David (Kathleen) of South Charleston; sister, Christy (Nathan) of Ravenswood; and several Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with the family receiving guests an hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of the second floor at Thomas Hospital and the staff of Hospice West for caring for Bobby. We would like for you to consider making a donation to Hospice or Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston in his honor.
Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, West Virginia, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
