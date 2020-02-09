|
Mr. ROBERT PAUL "BOB" MONTGOMERY, 85, of Charleston, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Bob was a Mason, a member of the Moose Lodge #1444, and had worked for the Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Gilbert Montgomery; children, Sandy (Racey) of Pikeville, KY, Patrick "Yogi" (Sandra) of Rand; grandchildren, Ryan (Jamie) McComas of Huntington, Crystal (Jerricho) Eversole of Brookville, IN; great-grandchildren, Haley, Payton, Bryson, Hannah, Madison, Kelsey, Dalton, Braylea, and Elijah.
The family also wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Hubbard Hospice House for all of the care and attention they have given them.
A tribute to the life of Bob will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville, with Pastor Mike Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in the gardens.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.harding familygroup.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020