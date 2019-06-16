Home

Services
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Robert R. Leach


1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Robert R. Leach Obituary

ROBERT R. LEACH, 77, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer.
He was born July 29, 1941, in Charleston, the son of Dennie and Hazel Leach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert W. Leach.
He owned his own business, Bob's Carpet Service, for 30 years. He was known by many as "Carpet Bob." He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Knox in 1959.
Robert was a devoted and loving father, Grandpa and friend. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing.
He is remembered by his family: Daughters, Bobbiejo Morris (Wes) of Fraziers Bottom, Robin McVickers (Steven) of St. Albans; stepdaughters, Lisa Thompson (Stephen) of Culloden, Nichole Pridemore (Timothy) of Scott Depot, Tracy Davis, of Sissonville; grandchildren, Layne Morris, Robert and Corey Wallen, Danielle Hill. Brier and Zarah Thompson, Melinda and Tony Losito, Timothy and Brittany Pridemore, Lance and Erika Jefferson, Renee Reedy, Emily, Sara and Robert Leach, Ariel and TJ Waldorf; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dennie Leach (Lynn) of Ellenton, Fla., Butch Leach (Gail) of Big Chimney, and Gloria Vanoy (James) of Teays Valley.
Celebration of Robert's life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019
