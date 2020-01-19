Home

ROBERT S. McFARLAND JR., 87, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., went to see our Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Hickory, N.C.
Bob, as he was known to all, was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; mother, Della; father, Robert Sr.; and brother, Noble.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Boggess of Florida; daughter, Cynthia McFarland; and son, Robert III, who has two children, Makenzie, and Ranger and wife Mindy.
Bob was born March 22, 1932, grew up on the West Side of Charleston, was a member of the Beni Keden Temple and a Mason.
He will be missed.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020
