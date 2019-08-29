|
ROBERT SPAULDING, 84, of 13 Lineage Lane, Elkview, W.Va., died August 26, 2019, at Clarks Christian Care in East Bank, W.Va., after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by the Love of his life, Jo Ann Smith; daughters, Teresa Joseph and Wendy Franssen of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren and one great - grandchild.
Robert was a Untied States Army Veteran, he retired from Carbon fuel after 34 years of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Clark's Christian Care for the excellent care our loved one received.
Funeral graveside services, with Military rites, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at London Cemetery, with Pastor George Ocheltree officiating.
Pryor Funeral Home is serving the family.
Condolences may be forwarded to www. pryorfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019