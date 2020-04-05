Home

Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Robert Stewart Condry

Robert Stewart Condry Obituary
Aug. 16, 1941 - Mar. 30, 2020

ROBERT CONDRY, "Bob," 78, a 27-year resident of Carmel - by - the - Sea, CA, formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL, Richmond, VA, and Charleston, WV, died peacefully on March 30, 2020.
He was a husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, devout Catholic, proud U.S. Army veteran, and friend to all.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary nee Heinzer; adored children, John Stewart, and Mary-Lynch (Michael Tarpey); cherished grandchildren, Mikey, Annie, Bridget and Luke; brother, Michael (Katie Lam); sisters-in-law, Sandra Condry and Linda Condry; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, John C. Condry and Patrick J. Condry.
A Celebration of Life funeral Mass will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to one of three Carmel Mission Basilica Ministries: Falge Farmworker Program, Carmel Mission Docent Association or Carmel Mission Organ Fund at the Carmel Mission Basilica, 3080 Rio Road, Carmel, CA 93921. Please indicate fund preference in memo portion of the check, or call 831-624-1271 x200.
https://www.bermudez familyfunerals.com/obituary/Robert-Condry
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
