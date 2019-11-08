|
|
ROBERT TATUM STUCKEY, 89, of Diamond, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at home following a long illness.
Bob was an electrician and he retired as a maintenance department manager for a local mining corporation. He served proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corps in the Korean Conflict. A man of great faith, he was an active member of the Diamond Baptist Church. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William C. and Irene Tatum Stuckey, Logan; brother, W. Charles Stuckey; and sisters, D. Louise Piccirillo and Evelyn R. Weikle.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Melavee Dillon Stuckey; brother, James E. Stuckey; sister, D. Eloise Begley; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., with Pastor Rick Pursley officiating. Graveside committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 10, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Logan. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 8, 2019