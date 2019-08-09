Home

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home
Charleston, WV
Robert Thornton Miller

Robert Thornton Miller Obituary

ROBERT THORNTON MILLER, 76, of Elkview, passed away August 6, 2019, at the home of Freda Slater in Sissonville.
Rob was born October 15, 1942, at Sissonville. He proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ovie and Lucille Legg Miller.
He was retired with 32.8 years of service as a Kanawha County School Bus Driver. His life for over 50 years were motorcycles and antique cars, and he loved going to The Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop.
On April 3, 2019, Robert Thornton Miller's name was entered into The Book of Life.
Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. II Corinthians 5:17
After April 3, Rob loved the song, "The Stranger of Galilee."
Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Private burial will be at a later date.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
