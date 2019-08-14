|
ROBERT THORNTON MILLER, 76, of Elkview, passed away August 6, 2019, at Sissonville.
He was born October 15, 1942, at Sissonvillle, the son of the late Ovie and Lucille Legg Miller.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, August 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home. Private Burial was held Monday, August 12, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019