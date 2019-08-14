Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thornton Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Thornton Miller Obituary
ROBERT THORNTON MILLER, 76, of Elkview, passed away August 6, 2019, at Sissonville.
He was born October 15, 1942, at Sissonvillle, the son of the late Ovie and Lucille Legg Miller.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, August 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home. Private Burial was held Monday, August 12, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now