Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Bowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Bowers Obituary
ROBERT W. BOWERS, 92, of South Charleston, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was a member of Grace Nazarene Church, a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #33 for 61 years, and was also an avid golfer. Bob held many titles in his lifetime, but none compared to the title of husband to his beloved wife. Dolores.
Bob was survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores E. Bowers; daughter, Debbie Harden (Bob); son, Kenny Bowers (Becky); grandchildren, Krissa Bowers, Bob Harden (Erika), Josh Bowers, Nicholas Harden (Brittany), Kassy Pickens (Matt); and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -