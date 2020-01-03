|
ROBERT W. BOWERS, 92, of South Charleston, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was a member of Grace Nazarene Church, a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #33 for 61 years, and was also an avid golfer. Bob held many titles in his lifetime, but none compared to the title of husband to his beloved wife. Dolores.
Bob was survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores E. Bowers; daughter, Debbie Harden (Bob); son, Kenny Bowers (Becky); grandchildren, Krissa Bowers, Bob Harden (Erika), Josh Bowers, Nicholas Harden (Brittany), Kassy Pickens (Matt); and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020