ROBERT "BOB" LOWE, JR. Robert "Bob" W. Lowe, Jr., 86, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at CAMC Memorial.
Bob was born in Huntington but grew up in Charleston. He graduated from South Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College and WVU. Bob served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired as a Vice President of Commercial Insurance. Bob loved being outdoors either working in his yard or playing golf. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. Lowe, Sr. and Mildred E. (Coats) Lowe; sister, Constance "Connie" Rogers; wife, Bernadette "Barbara" Lowe; and son-in-law, W. N. "Pete" Moss.
Bob is survived by his first wife, Norma K. Lowe; daughter, Christy Moss; son, Robert W. Lowe III (Monica); stepson, Carlos Schrader (Megan); grandchildren, Jessica Cottrell (Tom), Marshall Strawther (Christine), Marisa Jackson (Ed), Robert W. Lowe IV, Michael Lowe (Katherine), Carissa Szablewski (Craig), Erika Schrader Durochia; great-grandchildren, T. Donavon Cottrell, Breanne Cottrell, Preston Guill, Luca Jackson, Maxwell Jackson, Rowen Jackson and Rhya Durochia. He also has many nephews, niece and their children.
A Service to Honor the Life of Robert "Bob" W. Lowe, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the International FOXG1 Foundation, Office of the Treasurer, PO Box 461, Waconia, MN 55387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019